Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 off bench
Moore posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Clippers.
Moore reached double-figures for the seventh time this season, drilling a season-best three threes in the process. While he continues to hold a steady role off the bench, Moore's role has declined compared to the past two seasons, primarily because he's fallen out of the starting five. He remains a good source of threes, but considering he does little else, Moore can safely be avoided in most formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Posts 19-point effort•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Gets 40 minutes in starting role•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 in Thursday's win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting five•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Remains muted on the bench•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...