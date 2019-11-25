Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 off bench

Moore posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Clippers.

Moore reached double-figures for the seventh time this season, drilling a season-best three threes in the process. While he continues to hold a steady role off the bench, Moore's role has declined compared to the past two seasons, primarily because he's fallen out of the starting five. He remains a good source of threes, but considering he does little else, Moore can safely be avoided in most formats.