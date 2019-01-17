Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 points in loss
Moore compiled 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 loss to the Warriors.
Moore got back on track following two straight sloppy showings. He had combined to score five points on 10 field-goal attempts in the last two contests, but he remains one of the team's top perimeter players, and coach Alvin Gentry clearly hasn't lost faith in Moore despite the fact that he has struggled to recapture the impressive scoring touch he displayed during the first month of 2018-19.
