Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss
Moore scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.
He's now scored in double digits in eight of the last 11 games, averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers over that stretch. Moore doesn't have tremendous fantasy upside, and he's unlikely to continue shooting better than 50 percent from the floor as the season progresses, but with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the rest of the campaign he could make up for any lost efficiency with additional volume.
