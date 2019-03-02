Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 20 points in Friday's win
Moore managed 20 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Suns.
Moore was scalding hot, finishing with over twice as many points as field goal attempts. After a strong start to the season, Moore has cooled off considerably since November, with this being just his second 20-point performance since then after posting at least 20 points six times through his first 18 appearances in 2018-19.
