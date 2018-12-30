Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 21 points in starting role

Moore tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 loss to Houston.

Moore moved back into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Darius Miller (illness) who was on the sidelines. Moore responded with his highest-scoring game in over a month while also adding a season-high seven boards. There is a chance he remains in the starting five but that is still yet to be decided. He is merely a borderline standard league player with the bulk of his value ties to scoring the ball.