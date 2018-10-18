Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's win

Moore totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.

Moore was extremely efficient, and he has a good chance to build on last year's solid campaign. Moore's ability to defend multiple positions, make open shots, and move the ball makes him a superb fit on an uptempo team that doesn't have a bunch of traditional wings.