Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win

Moore provided 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.

Moore was superb, scoring in double figures for the seventh straight showing while pouring in 20-plus points for the first time since Feb. 2. Nevertheless, Moore now has nine such performances on the season, this after scoring 20 points or more just four times through his first six years in the league combined.