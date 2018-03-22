Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win
Moore provided 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.
Moore was superb, scoring in double figures for the seventh straight showing while pouring in 20-plus points for the first time since Feb. 2. Nevertheless, Moore now has nine such performances on the season, this after scoring 20 points or more just four times through his first six years in the league combined.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Produces 10 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Near double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 26 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...