Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 24 points Saturday

Moore collected 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Moore only missed three shots from the floor Saturday night as the perimeter offense was getting the job done against the Cavaliers. Moore and backcourt mate Jrue Holiday hit a combined eight threes in the game, contributing to the blowout victory over the stacked Cavs roster. Moore did not really help out in any other categories, which will limit his potential going forward, but he did see 28 minutes on the night as the Pelicans deployed a seven-man rotation for the majority of the game.