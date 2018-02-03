Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 26 points in victory

Moore had 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-100 victory over Oklahoma City.

Moore was on fire Friday, missing just four shots on his way to 26 points. After an eight-point dud against the Kings, this was a nice bounce-back game for Moore and his owners. Nikola Mirotic is due to join the team for their next game against the Timberwolves and this could mean a hit to Moore's value. He should still see ample playing time on a nightly basis but will not be taking as many shots with any consistency. He is probably worth owning in many leagues but will only help out in points and three-pointers with some steals from time-to-time.