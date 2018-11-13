Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 30 in win
Moore dropped 30 points (13-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's tilt with the Raptors.
Moore was fantastic on Monday as he hardly missed a shot on his way to a season-high 30 points. He is averaging a career-high 13.6 points so far this season and consistently brings value with his efficient long-range shooting as he now has percentages of 53.8 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from three and 77.3 percent from the line. To go along with his scoring, Moore is averaging 2.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season and has played well in a complementary role to Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
