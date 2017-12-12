Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores career-high 36 points in Monday's loss

Moore exploded for 36 points (15-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, and three assists in 42 minutes during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Rockets.

Moore was a man on a mission, finishing with career highs in scoring and threes. He is on a tear this month, posting 19.4 points per game (on 62.1 percent from the field) and 3.6 treys (on 67.6 percent) through seven December showdowns. Anthony Davis (groin) has missed four of the seven games this month, which has undoubtedly been a factor in Moore's breakout. Nevertheless, there should still be plenty of shots to go around once Davis comes back since the team prefers an uptempo style of play.