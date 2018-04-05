Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's win

Moore compiled 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Moore drained a career-high seven treys while scoring 30 points or more for the second time this season. He picked a good time to get hot, as the Pelicans are still trying to stamp their playoff ticket. Friday's matchup with the Suns and Saturday's showdown with the Warriors should both be fairly high-octane up-and-down games, which gives Moore some solid situations to keep filling it up.