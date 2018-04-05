Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's win
Moore compiled 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Moore drained a career-high seven treys while scoring 30 points or more for the second time this season. He picked a good time to get hot, as the Pelicans are still trying to stamp their playoff ticket. Friday's matchup with the Suns and Saturday's showdown with the Warriors should both be fairly high-octane up-and-down games, which gives Moore some solid situations to keep filling it up.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Strong shooting effort in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Produces 10 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Near double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...