Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores season-high 27 points in loss
Moore finished with 27 points 11-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Warriors.
Moore continues to impress, as he received another start at the small forward position. Although he has a couple of dud games, he has been very consistent over the last month, scoring in double figures in 10 out of his last 13 games. The Pelicans could be without Anthony Davis for a period of time, so they are going to need all the scoring they can get. He has played over 35 minutes per game over the last three outings, and this is likely to hold for the foreseeable future. He is worth an add in standard leagues if you are in need of points and three-pointers with some steals thrown in.
