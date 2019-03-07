Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores six points in loss

Moore had six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.

Moore combined for 13 points (on five-of-14 from the field), two boards, one dime, and one steal across 42 minutes during this home-and-away series with the Jazz, this after sitting out Saturday's win over the Nuggets for rest. Moore has been held to single digits in scoring in four of his last five appearances, and the 30-year-old veteran isn't being relied upon heavily down the stretch as the team looks to develop its younger talent.