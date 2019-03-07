Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores six points in loss
Moore had six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.
Moore combined for 13 points (on five-of-14 from the field), two boards, one dime, and one steal across 42 minutes during this home-and-away series with the Jazz, this after sitting out Saturday's win over the Nuggets for rest. Moore has been held to single digits in scoring in four of his last five appearances, and the 30-year-old veteran isn't being relied upon heavily down the stretch as the team looks to develop its younger talent.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...