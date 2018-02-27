Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores six points in Monday's win

Moore had six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Suns.

Moore was quiet once again in this one, and his per-game stats have continued to dip over the last two months after a very strong month of December. Nevertheless, Moore typically hovers right around 30 minutes a night, and he can fill multiple roles on both ends of the floor while contributing in most categories.