Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scoring binge continues
Moore scored 30 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.
The 29-year-old continues to pile up points at a shocking rate. He's dropped 30 or more in three of his last six games, averaging 22.6 points, 2.9 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes over that stretch. His court time and usage could diminish once Elfrid Payton (finger) gets healthy, but if Moore continues performing at this level, it's hard to imagine him taking a back seat to anyone in the Pelicans' backcourt.
