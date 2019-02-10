Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Sees limited run in return
Moore (quadriceps) tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes Saturday in the Pelicans' 99-90 loss to the Grizzlies.
The 16 minutes were notably down from Moore's season average (29.1 per game), and it's worth wondering if it might be the new norm for the swingman. While it's possible some playing-time restrictions were in place for Moore coming off a six-game absence, he had been struggling prior to getting hurt. Moreover, the absence of Moore and several other key rotation players in the last couple weeks has opened up more opportunities for undrafted rookie Kenrich WIlliams, who has cleared 30 minutes in the last seven games while providing near-double-double production on efficient shooting. Coach Alvin Gentry may choose to stick with Williams in a significant role while he's running hot, which would be a negative development for the likes of Moore and Darius Miller (face).
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...