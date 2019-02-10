Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Sees limited run in return

Moore (quadriceps) tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes Saturday in the Pelicans' 99-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 16 minutes were notably down from Moore's season average (29.1 per game), and it's worth wondering if it might be the new norm for the swingman. While it's possible some playing-time restrictions were in place for Moore coming off a six-game absence, he had been struggling prior to getting hurt. Moreover, the absence of Moore and several other key rotation players in the last couple weeks has opened up more opportunities for undrafted rookie Kenrich WIlliams, who has cleared 30 minutes in the last seven games while providing near-double-double production on efficient shooting. Coach Alvin Gentry may choose to stick with Williams in a significant role while he's running hot, which would be a negative development for the likes of Moore and Darius Miller (face).