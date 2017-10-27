Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Solid supplementary production in win

Moore poured in 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Kings.

The veteran guard was one of three members of the starting five to post double-digit shot attempts, joining Jrue Holiday and DeMarcus Cousins in hitting that mark. The outing marked Moore's third double-digit scoring effort in his first five games, and he's now drained multiple threes in three consecutive contests. Moore won't have many explosive games while playing alongside the Big Three of Cousins, Holiday and Anthony Davis, but he's certainly capable of double-digit scoring tallies on any given night, along with some serviceable numbers in assists and rebounds.