Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at shooting guard in opener
Moore will officially start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Grizzlies, Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley reports.
With Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) out another 3-to-5 weeks, the Pelicans will shift Jrue Holiday back to his usual point guard spot, which allows Moore to start at shooting guard. He should continue to start for the duration of Rondo's absence, though the fact that he's playing alongside the likes of Holiday, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins means he may not see many looks overall, which could limit his overall upside as a fantasy prospect.
