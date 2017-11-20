Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at small forward Monday
Moore will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Thunder, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Moore is no stranger to the starting five, as he already logged 14 starts at shooting guard this season when Rajon Rondo was out with injury. In those 14 starts, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.5 minutes. That said, he's actually been more effective in a bench role, so it wouldn't be surprising if there wasn't much of a change in Moore's overall production despite the promotion.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 16 off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Moving to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 24 points Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Solid supplementary production in win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at shooting guard in opener•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Likely to start at shooting guard•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.