Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting at small forward Monday

Moore will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Thunder, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Moore is no stranger to the starting five, as he already logged 14 starts at shooting guard this season when Rajon Rondo was out with injury. In those 14 starts, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.5 minutes. That said, he's actually been more effective in a bench role, so it wouldn't be surprising if there wasn't much of a change in Moore's overall production despite the promotion.