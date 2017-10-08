Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting in backcourt Sunday
Moore will start at shooting guard in Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls.
With Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) out for Sunday's exhibition, E'Twaun Moore will get the start in the backcourt alongside point guard Jrue Holiday. Moore is coming off a poor performance Friday against the Thunder, posting just one point and four assists in 16 minutes, but with Sunday's start, he could potentially see additional minutes and have an opportunity for a bounce-back performance.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops 16 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will play Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...