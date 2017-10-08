Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting in backcourt Sunday

Moore will start at shooting guard in Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls.

With Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) out for Sunday's exhibition, E'Twaun Moore will get the start in the backcourt alongside point guard Jrue Holiday. Moore is coming off a poor performance Friday against the Thunder, posting just one point and four assists in 16 minutes, but with Sunday's start, he could potentially see additional minutes and have an opportunity for a bounce-back performance.