Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Starting Saturday

Moore is starting at small forward Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The Pelicans are dealing with several injuries, which has given Moore an opportunity for extra playing time. He's coming off an 18-point (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) night Friday when he played a season-high 36 minutes in a loss to the Jazz.