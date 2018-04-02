Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Strong shooting effort in Sunday's loss
Moore turned in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Moore's scoring total checked in second only to Anthony Davis on the first unit and also equaled his second-highest tally since March 4. The veteran wing has posted double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of his past 12 games, with a career-best 49.9 percent success rate from the floor playing a pivotal role in his newfound consistency. While Davis and Jrue Holiday continue to be the focal points of the Pelicans' starting five, Moore has proven capable of serving as an ideal complementary offensive presence on many nights.
