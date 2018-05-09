Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles from field in Game 5 defeat

Moore finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and two assists across 40 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Moore was far from efficient, but he managed to wrap up the postseason with six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. Although he finished the series against the Warriors with an impressive 47.5 percent success rate from the floor, Moore did shoot under 40.0 percent twice overall, both losses for the Pelicans. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Moore made big strides in his first opportunity as a full-time starter this past year, posting career bests in scoring (12.5), shooting percentage (50.8), rebounds (2.9) and steals (1.0).