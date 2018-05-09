Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles from field in Game 5 defeat
Moore finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and two assists across 40 minutes during New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Moore was far from efficient, but he managed to wrap up the postseason with six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. Although he finished the series against the Warriors with an impressive 47.5 percent success rate from the floor, Moore did shoot under 40.0 percent twice overall, both losses for the Pelicans. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Moore made big strides in his first opportunity as a full-time starter this past year, posting career bests in scoring (12.5), shooting percentage (50.8), rebounds (2.9) and steals (1.0).
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Continues scoring in Game 2 loss•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Hot from field in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles with shot in Game 2 win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Minimal involvement in Game 1 win•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Perfect from field Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores game-high 30 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....