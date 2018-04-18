Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles with shot in Game 2 win

Moore supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Moore was more involved on the offensive end than in Game 1, but some shooting struggles served to keep his scoring in single digits for the second straight game. The veteran wing has more or less been a forgotten figure in the Pelicans' offense over the first two games of the series, but the success and high usage of his teammates have made his lackluster production a moot point. He'll look to up his numbers across the board in Thursday's Game 3.