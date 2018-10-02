Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles with shot in loss

Moore turned in four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during the Pelicans' 116-102 preseason loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Moore was one of the Pelicans' most consistent shooters last season, but he's opened the exhibition slate running cold. The eight-year veteran sunk just five of his 16 attempts through two preseason games, and he hasn't been able to make up for it elsewhere on the stat sheet. Despite the early struggles, Moore once again projects as a solid complementary option to the likes of Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis and Julius Randle in the coming season.