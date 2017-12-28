Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Tallies 20 points in double-digit win

Moore offered 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

With Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday combining for 55 shot attempts and 83 points, Moore played more of a complementary role. However, he still managed to reach the 20-point mark on just 11 shot attempts of his own, reaching double digits in the scoring column for the third time in the last four games and sixth time in the last eight. Despite sharing the floor with the aforementioned high-usage trio, Moore has generated solid averages of 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 December contests.