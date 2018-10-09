Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: To be rested Wednesday
Moore will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The Pelicans close out their preseason schedule with a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, so Moore is simply being held out for precautionary reasons to keep his workload down in meaningless games. Look for him to rejoin the lineup Thursday and he should also be a full go for the start of the regular season. Look for guys like Darius Miller and Solomon Hill to get more run in the meantime.
