Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: To play under minutes cap

Coach Alvin Gentry said Moore has been playing through injuries and will likely have his minutes monitored Wednesday night against the Pistons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Gentry added that he'll likely rest Moore for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City.

Gentry didn't go into too much detail, but it sounds as though Moore is at less than 100 percent, and his minutes will likely be under careful watch Wednesday. Moore played only 20 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis -- his fewest in any game since Dec. 9 -- but he averaged 30.0 minutes over the previous four contests. In the midst of a difficult home/road back-to-back, expect Moore to rest Thursday night against the Thunder.