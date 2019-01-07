Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Unlikely to play Monday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Moore (quadriceps) is unlikely to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
While nothing is official yet, Gentry added that he wouldn't bet on Moore taking the court Monday. If Moore is indeed unable to play, Darius Miller would likely step into the starting lineup in his place.
