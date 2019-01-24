Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will be rested Thursday

Moore will be rested for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

As expected, the Pels will hold Moore out after coach Alvin Gentry indicated before Wednesday's game that the Purdue product has been nursing some minor injuries in recent weeks. Moore was limited to 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss, finishing with five points, six rebounds and two assists. With Nikola Mirotic (calf) and Anthony Davis (finger) also out Thursday, expect Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor and Darius Miller to each see increased minutes.