Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will come off bench Wednesday
Moore will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Solomin Hill is replacing Moore in the starting five. Moore, who is averaging 30.7 minutes per game this season, could see a decrease in minutes with the move to the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...