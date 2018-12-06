Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will come off bench Wednesday

Moore will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Solomin Hill is replacing Moore in the starting five. Moore, who is averaging 30.7 minutes per game this season, could see a decrease in minutes with the move to the bench.

