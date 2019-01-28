Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will not play Tuesday

Moore will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

With Moore set to sit for the second time in three games, the Pels will once again be down three regulars, as Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) will also remain out. Meanwhile, Julius Randle (ankle) is questionable, so expect Solomon Hill and Darius Miller to be in line for increased minutes on the wing.

