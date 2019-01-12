Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will play Saturday

Moore (quadriceps) will play in Saturday's game against Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribunereports.

Moore has missed the past two games with a bruised left quadriceps, but will give it a go Saturday. In 37 games this year, Moore's averaging 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 threes in 30.0 minutes.