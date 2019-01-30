Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will rest again Wednesday

Moore will be rested for Wednesday's game against Denver.

The Pels hinted last week that Moore was dealing with a few minor injuries, and he'll rest Wednesday for the second straight game and third time in four contests. With Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle and Elfird Payton all ruled out, as well, the Pels will once again be extremely shorthanded, as was the case in Tuesday's win over Houston, when Frank Jackson, Solomon Hill, Darius Miller and Jahlil Okafor joined Jrue Holiday in the starting five.