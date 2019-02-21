Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Won't play back-to-backs

Moore will be held out of one-half of back-to-back sets, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

Moore had been battling some leg issues prior to the All-Star break, and he missed a stretch of games from Jan. 29 through Feb. 8. With the Pelicans set to fall back in the Western Conference, they'll take it easy with the veteran, who will still be in the regular rotation but will have his workload capped on back-to-backs. Expect Moore to be available for only one of the Pelicans' upcoming, Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Pacers and Lakers.