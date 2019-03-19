Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Won't play Wednesday
Moore (quad) will remain out Wednesday against Orlando.
Moore will miss a seventh consecutive game while he continues to nurse a bruise on his left quad. The Pelicans appear content to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis for the time being.
