Jackson (foot) will have a 25-minute restriction to start the Las Vegas summer league schedule, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson is coming back from foot surgery and is slated to get his first in-game action with the Pelicans' summer league team this week. However, considering the lengthy absence, the coaching staff is going to try and ease their guard in a bit, giving him a 25-minute restriction early on. That could increase as the schedule moves forward, though it'll be worth monitoring on a game-to-game basis. Jackson has reportedly been cleared for back-to-backs, so he shouldn't be in danger of missing any contests barring any sort of setback. If he gets through summer league unscathed, Jackson should be at full strength for the start of training camp.

