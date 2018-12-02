Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Available Sunday
Jackson (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Jackson missed the last two games with an ankle injury but he'll be back to availability Sunday off the bench. The second-year guard's playing time has fluctuated on a near-nightly basis with Elfrid Payton out, but he's mostly been a fantasy afterthought.
