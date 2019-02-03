Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Career-high 25 points in loss
Jackson collected 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.
Jackson finished with a career high scoring total while earning a career high in minutes as well. He is a scoring guard who doesn't look to distribute often, but Jackson has reached double figures in four of the last five games, with the exception being a nine-point effort during Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets. With the Pelicans shifting their priorities in hopes of developing the young talent on the roster, the 20-year-old rookie will look to build on this performance in Monday's matchup versus the Pacers.
