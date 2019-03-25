Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Career-high six assists in loss
Jackson compiled 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 loss to the Rockets.
Jackson finished with a career high in assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the ninth straight game. Jrue Holiday (abdomen) and E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) have both missed the last eight games, and it's unclear when (or if) they will return given that there are only seven regular season matchups remaining. Jackson and company will take on the Hawks this Tuesday, and the rookie point guard recently poured in a career-high 23 points versus Atlanta back on March 10.
