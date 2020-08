Jackson scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over the Wizards.

Jackson had his best scoring game since the NBA resumed play. The 22-year-old's playing time has fallen off considerably in his second season in the league and, as a result, so has his scoring. He's averaged just 13 minutes and 5.7 points per game this season.