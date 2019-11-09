Jackson posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Friday's 122-104 loss to the Raptors.

With Lonzo Ball (hip) out for at least the next contest, Jackson could find his way into the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has put together a good start to the season with 11.9 points per game while making 45.5 of his shots. Jackson has competed with Nickeil Alexander-Walker for minutes at guard off the bench, and has proven himself as a reliable option thus far in the young season.