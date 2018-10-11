Jackson totaled 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason loss to Miami.

Jackson continues to look better for the Pelicans, this time turning in a 14 point effort despite the loss. Elfrid Payton is locked in as the starter and looked relatively good in tonight's encounter meaning Jackson is going to be battling veteran Jarrett Jack for backup minutes. Jackson is certainly the more intriguing of the two and should Payton fall to the wayside as he did last season, could find himself in a more prominent role. He is simply worth monitoring at this stage to see how everything unfolds.