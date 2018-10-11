Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Decent showing Wednesday
Jackson totaled 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason loss to Miami.
Jackson continues to look better for the Pelicans, this time turning in a 14 point effort despite the loss. Elfrid Payton is locked in as the starter and looked relatively good in tonight's encounter meaning Jackson is going to be battling veteran Jarrett Jack for backup minutes. Jackson is certainly the more intriguing of the two and should Payton fall to the wayside as he did last season, could find himself in a more prominent role. He is simply worth monitoring at this stage to see how everything unfolds.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Struggles off bench•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Expects to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Will not return Monday with ankle sprain•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 16 points•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Ready for training camp•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taking part in workouts•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.