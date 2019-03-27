Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Diagnosed with concussion
Jackson has been diagnosed with a concussion, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Jackson will immediately enter concussion protocol. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Kings.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Career-high six assists in loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 19 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 23 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: To start vs. Toronto•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...