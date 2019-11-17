Jackson didn't return to Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Heat after exiting in the first quarter with a bruise on the left side of his neck. He finished the night with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in five minutes.

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured J.J. Redick (toe), Jackson's night came to an early end when he took the brunt of a collision with the Heat's Meyers Leonard. Center Derrick Favors (back) also exited the contest early, leaving the banged-up Pelicans with just eight healthy players in the second half. New Orleans will finish up its back-to-back set Sunday against the Warriors, so Jackson won't have much time to heal up. If Jackson, Redick, Lonzo Ball (hip) and Josh Hart (knee) are all sidelined, rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker (career-high 27 points in 30 minutes versus Miami) would likely be in store for an elevated role once again.