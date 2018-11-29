Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Doubtful for Friday
Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Heat.
Jackson missed Wednesday's contest against the Wizards due to a sprained right ankle, and it appears he'll miss another game Friday. While he's out, Tim Frazier may continue seeing an expanded role.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.