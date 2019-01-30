Jackson will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Elfrid Payton (ankle) a late scratch, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to start Jackson. It will be the first start of the rookie's career. In the six games where he's seen at least 20 minutes, Jackson has averaged 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds on 40.6 percent shooting.