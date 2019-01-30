Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Draws start Tuesday
Jackson will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Elfrid Payton (ankle) a late scratch, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to start Jackson. It will be the first start of the rookie's career. In the six games where he's seen at least 20 minutes, Jackson has averaged 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds on 40.6 percent shooting.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scoring production on decline•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Nearly perfect off bench in win•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Sets new personal high in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Scores eight points in 19 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Back from G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...