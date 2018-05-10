Jackson (foot) is expected to return in time for Summer League with the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

After undergoing surgery on his foot in September, Jackson ended up missing the entire 2017-18 campaign while going through the rehabilitation process. The former second-round pick out of Duke appears to be nearing the end of his recovery though, as Summer League typically ramps up in July and Jackson is fully expected to participate. What sort of workload he sees during competition at that point is unclear, but all indications now suggest Jackson will be 100 percent ahead of training camp. Jrue Holiday will be back with New Orleans, but both Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark are free agents, so their eventual decisions will impact whether or not Jackson sees decent minutes in his first healthy season.