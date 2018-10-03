Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Expects to play Friday
Jackson (ankle) is "fine" and is expected to play Friday against the Knicks, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Jackson suffered a mild ankle sprain during Monday's preseason tilt against the Hawks and left the contest. There appears to be little cause for concern, however, and he'll probably suit up Friday.
